TOWANDA — The Towanda community joined together Saturday morning to inspire hometown pride through beautification efforts.
Beautify Towanda Day featured local officials and volunteers downtown completing tasks, such as sidewalk cleaning, weeding and painting. Attendees met at the Towanda Borough Municipal Building at 10 a.m. to collect rakes, brooms, leaf blowers and other tools for the occasion.
“I love the community spirit. It’s important to make our community grow,” Mayor Garrett Miller said. “When people take ownership of their town, it makes a difference. Everybody’s attitudes change toward the better.”
Borough Councilman William Kovalcin stated that the event displayed a great turnout from attendees who wanted to see the town improve.
“It just goes to show you that people do care,” Kovalcin said.
Gary Parks of Kali’s Mission participated to show his appreciation towards the borough that has long supported the nonprofit. Kali’s Mission aims to reduce the feral cat population through spay and neuter programs.
“It’s great to see the community come together to make Towanda a better place,” Borough Council President Mark Christini said.
Judge Todd Carr stated that downtown cleanups can inspire pride in local communities. He added that beautification efforts can attract future residents businesses to the borough.
Borough resident Tina Selleck stated that she hopes visitors will value the community when they come through and see it. Residents Lois VanDeWeert and Michelle Hatch were both painting flower boxes during the event. The both expressed that it was important to support their town and make it better in any way they could.
Members of the Towanda variety girls soccer team also volunteered for the occasion. Towanda students must complete 10 hours of community service as part of their graduation requirement. Towanda junior Mya Savercool was one soccer teammate who expressed the importance of volunteering.
“it’s really nice to clean things up and make it look a little bit nicer,” Savercool said.
Coach Jacob McGuire stated that the team was happy to give back to the borough. He is also a third grade teacher for the Towanda Area School District. Originally from the Pittsburgh area, he stated that Saturday’s event was a great opportunity to engage with the Towanda community.
“We take every opportunity to help out and show appreciation,” McGuire said.
The event also featured residents from other communities willing to contribute to the beautification effort. Dushore resident Dustin Birdwell was weeding downtown sidewalks during the cleanup. He stated that it was nice to do community service and help out local communities that request volunteers.
