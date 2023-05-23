TOWANDA — The Towanda community joined together Saturday morning to inspire hometown pride through beautification efforts.

Beautify Towanda Day featured local officials and volunteers downtown completing tasks, such as sidewalk cleaning, weeding and painting. Attendees met at the Towanda Borough Municipal Building at 10 a.m. to collect rakes, brooms, leaf blowers and other tools for the occasion.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.