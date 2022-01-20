TOWANDA — An amended health and safety plan will be implemented throughout the Towanda Area School District to help it mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Towanda School Board passed an updated Health and Safety Plan Monday, which is a requirement for school districts that are funded under the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act.
The board was presented two draft options when it comes to quarantines, contact tracing and wearing masks. They chose to implement an amended version of the first option, which featured a simplified version of CDC recommendations, while option two had more complex ones.
The board approved the amended plan, in which anyone can return to school after a five-day quarantine as long as they had no symptoms regardless of vaccination status. Masks would be optional and recommended, while people who still show symptoms of COVID-19 on day six must stay home until they finally become asymptomatic.
Board President Matt Tavani and other board members expressed that the amended plan would be easier to enact, while option two was too complex and they felt that it would discriminate against anyone who was either vaccinated or unvaccinated. Officials also believed it would be difficult for school nurses to keep track of countless students who have different vaccination statuses.
“Consistent with Title 28 Pa. Code Chapter 27, the Towanda Area School District will exclude from school any student or staff who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have tested positive, in addition as required by Title 28, the district will complete contact tracing, notification of close contacts and provide this information to the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” said Superintendent Dennis Peachey.
Both option one and two featured five days of quarantine from the start of symptoms or date of test for asymptomatic person. On day six, if asymptomatic with no fever for 24 hours, then the person could return with a mask for five days, while an asymptomatic person may be done masking after day 10. If someone is still symptomatic on day six, they should continue to quarantine until symptoms resolve or become fever free for 24 hours (without using fever reducing medication) and must wear a mask if returning prior to day 10.
Option one’s close contact page stated that an asymptomatic person can remain in-person with a mask for 10 days, while a symptomatic person must quarantine until symptoms resolve or become fever free for 24 hours and when they return within the 10-day window the person must wear a mask through day 10.
Option two’s close contact proposal featured a more complex system for those considered close contacts, which broke them into categories of vaccinated and unvaccinated. Close contacts who were vaccinated and symptomatic would quarantine for five days. On day six if they become asymptomatic, they would return to school and wear a mask through day 10, but if symptoms continue then so must their quarantine. Vaccinated people who are asymptomatic would remain in-person with a mask for 10 days. For the unvaccinated, they would quarantine for five days and if they show no symptoms on day six, they return with a mask for five days and they are done masking on day 10 if they show no symptoms. If someone is still showing symptoms on day six, they continue to quarantine until symptoms are gone and they return to school and mask until day 10.
Both options featured a proposal identifying household close contacts. For vaccinated people, if they are asymptomatic then they remain in-person with a mask for 10 days, while an unvaccinated person would have 10 days of quarantine, return on day 11 and wear a mask for four additional days.
Peachey stated that the new plan that features a five-day quarantine is less restrictive than the previous plan which had a 10-day quarantine and that he’ll continue efforts to mitigate the virus and create a safe environment for students to learn.
“There will be social distancing to an extent possible, but not as much as last year,” he said. “I’m an educator and I need my kids in school as much as possible.”
