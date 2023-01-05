Towanda Borough 2023 budget passes, includes millage increase

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will be operating with a new budget that will include a millage rate tax increase for its residents in 2023.
The Towanda Borough Council passed the 2023 budget during their special meeting on Dec. 28, 2022.
The new budget’s general fund includes an anticipated revenue of $1,615,075, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. The total beginning fund balance is $2,528,812 with anticipated expenses of $1,662,590.
There was a 1.5 millage rate tax increase to the borough’s general fund for a total millage rate of 18.81. Hotaling expressed that the increase is needed to pay for a variety of upcoming public projects.
“The increase in rate was mostly to cover increased costs across the board for personnel, adding an additional full-time police officer, insurance, fuel, and utilities,” Hotaling stated. “2023 projects include completing a Parks Master Plan, a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan, a new website, Municipal Building Improvements and approximately five to six streets to be paved.”
The combined borough millage rates will consist of a total of 22.56. Specifically, the general fund’s millage rate is 18.81, the street lights millage rate is 1.50, the fire millage will be 1.75 and the library millage will be 0.50.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
