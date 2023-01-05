Towanda Borough 2023 budget passes, includes millage increase

The Towanda Borough Council passed the 2023 budget during their special meeting on Dec. 28, 2022.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will be operating with a new budget that will include a millage rate tax increase for its residents in 2023.

The Towanda Borough Council passed the 2023 budget during their special meeting on Dec. 28, 2022.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.