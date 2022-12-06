Towanda Borough advertises proposed 2023 budget

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will advertise its proposed 2023 budget for the public to view. Borough council members voted to advertise it during its Monday meeting.
Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling recommended a 1.5 mill increase for the general fund to cover rising electric and fuel costs. She stated that this would increase the borough to around 20.31 mills. However, all of the other millages would remain the same. She hopes to acquire additional borough employees in the new year.
