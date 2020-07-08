TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough council carried a motion to apply for a Department of Community and Economic Development Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant and approved a new fee schedule with minor changes in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
Borough Manager Kyle Lane explained to the council in the meeting that, if applied for and awarded, the DCED Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant would go towards creating an updated master plan for all Towanda Borough Parks and municipal properties. The new master plan would be built upon an already existing Susquehanna Collegiate Institute master building and grounds plan that was made in 2003.
The 2003 plan identified areas for improvement, some that were realized in the 2009 addition to the Bradford County YMCA that uses the SCI property, and other areas of enhancement for the recreational facility that includes a softball field, large lawn and swimming pool.
The DCED grant, if awarded, would be worth a total of $100,000 including a commitment by the borough to pay 15% of the project.
Lane told the Review on Tuesday that the new master plan would include public meetings and input, possibly playground equipment added near the YMCA, the reorientation of the softball field, a new liner for the pool and more. The plan would also explore the possibility of connecting all Towanda Borough parks and municipal grounds with a trail.
“You know Towanda Borough is actually pretty small,” Lane said of the 1.2 square mile municipality. “It would be pretty neat to connect all of them and it wouldn’t be a very long trail.”
The resolution to apply for the grant carried unanimously by voice vote with only Third Ward Councilperson Ellen Lacek absent from the meeting.
Also carrying in the same fashion was a motion to accept a new borough fee schedule with the biggest change coming to rental property inspections.
Rental inspections in the borough are conducted every time a tenant at a specific property changes and are self-reported by the landowner. Previously, the first and second inspections were free to the landlord regardless if the property passed the inspection. The new payment process for rental inspections would be a $50 deposit before the first inspection, then if the property passes the inspection the fee would be refunded. If the property fails the inspection, the borough would keep the $50 deposit and charge $50 for each subsequent inspection.
The proposed changes when the fee schedule was introduced in the meeting would have made each rental inspection a $50 fee regardless of if the property passed the inspection.
“It seems to me, anyways, that we have some people that we have to continually go back and reevaluate rental properties,” Councilperson Jim Lacek remarked in the meeting while the original proposal was being discussed. “It’s fifty bucks, if you make your apartment, which is your business, compliant the first time it might cost you fifty bucks but when you’re charging $1,000, $800 a month, what’s fifty bucks?”
Members of the council stated in the meeting that the biggest reason why the changes are being made to rental inspections was because of a few landlords in the area that consistently fail inspections at the expense of the borough.
“They’re taking advantage of us,” Council President Mark Christini said.
“And they have for years,” Council President Pro Tempore William Kovalcin added.
Lane pointed out in the meeting that some landlords may see and use the first free inspection as a way to determine exactly the minimum amount of work the property needed to become compliant instead of having their property inspected in good faith.
“It’s time and taxpayer money,” Lacek remarked.
Councilperson Paul Sweitzer made a motion to accept the new fee schedule as originally proposed and Lacek seconded the motion but after Christini asked if there was any more discussion on the topic, Borough Solicitor Fred Smith asked if there was any consideration about incentivizing landlords passing the first inspection by waiving the $50 inspection fee if the property passed.
The council was agreeable to Smith’s idea of incentivizing passing the first inspection as a way to nudge landlords to having their properties ready to pass inspection the first time and Sweitzer amended his motion to include a $50 deposit before the first inspection that would be refunded if the property passed. The council carried the motion that was seconded by Lacek unanimously.
The fee of $35 for no-show landlords at inspection appointments remains unchanged.
Other fees changed were zoning permit fees from $10 with no zoning board action and $25 with zoning board action to a $40 fee regardless of zoning board action, sign permit fees from $40 to $50, zoning hearing fees from $500-$1,000 plus additional costs over fee amount to $1,000 plus any additional costs, and code appeal fees from $500 plus any additional costs over $500 (subject to board action) to $1,000 plus any additional costs.
The updated fee schedule also changes inspection costs to construction permits to no fee for projects $0-$1,000, a $75 fee for each inspection of projects from $1,000-$4,999, a $150 fee for each inspection of projects $5,000-$9,999, and a $200 fee for each inspection of projects $10,000 or more. Third party fees are actual costs plus administration fees. Minimum administrative fees of $50 will also be assessed for each inspection of a project less than $1,000.
“We have some of the lowest fees in the area,” Zoning/Code Administrative Officer Jeremy Sluyter said in the meeting while addressing the need for the changes.
Also shown in the updated fee schedule is the $.50 increase to the Act 13 fee as regulated by the state of Pennsylvania.
