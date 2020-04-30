Towanda Borough will be offering residents two types of Spring Clean Up for household trash.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, borough residents will be able to utilize special containers at the Towanda Wastewater Treatment Plant’s gated area to drop off old furniture, appliances (must be freon free), household trash (no garbage), tires (no farm tractor tires or tires larger than 22.5”), metals, brush and branches, and other non-garbage using a drive-thru service.
Except for tires, this service will be free to residents. Passenger vehicle tires (car and pick-up truck tires) 22.5” or smaller will cost $4 each. Tires larger than 22.5” can be taken to the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Waste that is not allowed and will not be accepted include rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, large loads of construction debris, farm tractor tires, garbage and liquid paint, oil or solvent (unless soaked up in an absorbent like cat litter, etc …). Electronics will also not be accepted. Residents must bring electronics to the NTSWA for recycling.
Borough employees will be on-site to direct and assist. Proof of borough residency may be required if deemed necessary.
Curbside pickup will also be offered at a reduced price through the month of May by calling NTSWA at (570) 297-4177.
Prices for trash pickup will be based on the size of the pile and will be reduced to $6 per cubic yard. Payment can be made by affixing the appropriate number of NTSWA stickers (worth $3 each) to the trash or appliance or by paying NTSWA directly at the time of pickup. Tires up to 16” will cost $6 (two stickers), tires from 17” to 22.5” will cost $9 (three stickers). Residents will be responsible for lost tags due to scavenging, so it is advised not to place stickers until the day of pickup.
Trash placed at curbside must be easily handled; brush and limbs must be bundled; all items must be able to be lifted by two men; small items should be boxed or bagged. Freon must be removed from appliances.
Rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, construction debris, garbage, tires larger than 22.5” or liquid paint, oil or solvent (unless soaked up by an absorbent) or trash that has to be shoveled will not be allowed and will not be picked up.
These services are being subsidized by Towanda Borough funds and, as such, are for borough residents only. Any person bringing trash into town from outside the borough can be charged with theft of services.
