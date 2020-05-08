TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough council appointed a new First Ward council person in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Kayla Saxon was appointed to take the place of Keith Long, after Long moved out of the borough recently. Saxon, a First Ward resident for close to 15 years, has worked at Hunt Engineering in Towanda and currently works for Milnes Engineering in Tunkhannock. She also has served on the Towanda Borough Parks and Recreation Board for almost three years.
“We’re really glad to have her,” said Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane.
“I am thankful for this new opportunity,” Saxon said on Thursday. “It is an honor to be serving the Towanda Borough residents alongside the Towanda Borough Council including the mayor. I intend to provide a positive and constructive position on council.”
Also in the meeting, Lane announced that the lobby of the borough offices will remain closed until May 11 and will require customers to wear facemasks after the office reopens. Lane also informed the council that the State Route 3020 project, which will refurbish the route in the borough with state money then will become a Towanda Borough responsibility, is slated to begin in the first week of June according to the construction company tasked with the project. The anticipated completion date is Sept. 18.
