Towanda Borough approves conditional hire of new manager

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Lauren Egleston has been chosen to succeed Kyle Lane as Towanda Borough manager.
The Towanda Borough Council approved Egleston’s employment Tuesday, pending her acceptance and satisfying standard pre-screening conditions.
“Lauren has a very diverse background in community development, grant writing, and state and federal funding,” said Towanda Borough Council President Mark Christini. “In addition, she has worked with many service organizations.”
Some of the organizations that Christini referenced include the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, the United Way of Bradford County, Bradford County Historical Society, Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce, the Bradford County Natural Gas Advisory Committee, and Towanda Gun Club.
“She’s extremely well connected with agencies throughout our region,” said Christini.
Egleston, a Towanda High School graduate, has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Design and a master’s degree in Urban Planning, Urban and Regional Planning through the State University of New York at Buffalo. She is currently the economic development program manager for the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission.
“She spent a few years living out of the area, out of the state, and has returned to Bradford County because she believes in Bradford County, she believes in Towanda Borough, and we feel her vision will help make Towanda a better place.”
Lane, who also served as Towanda Municipal Authority manager, stepped down from the positions last month after accepting “an offer I couldn’t refuse” from Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative as the new director of broadband operations. Lane has been with the borough for eight years.
Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland replaced Lane in an interim capacity.
After Lane’s letter of resignation was accepted by the borough council on June 7, the borough advertised the position for five weeks on a variety of platforms. They received 27 applications. From those, 15 applicants were considered qualified and eight of those applicants were chosen to proceed with a written questionnaire. Five finalists were then interviewed by the borough council and TMA board before a hiring recommendation was made Tuesday.
Christini added that Egleston came very highly recommended from various government and business professions.
“She is extremely well qualified,” he said.
Borough officials planned to make Egleston the job offer Wednesday and then discuss a start date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.