TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Council unanimously approved a new three year contract between the municipality and the Towanda Borough Police Department that will run through 2023 in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
The new Collective Bargaining Agreement only showed minimal changes compared to the previous contract with the biggest change being a 2.25% annual raise given to Borough Officers.
Borough Manager Kyle Lane said that the agreement came together quickly. He noted that the police committee and union acted in good faith in the negotiations and that the agreement was “easy.”
Lane also informed the council in the meeting that the borough had applied for two grants to combat new expenses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first grant applied for would be used for the Borough’s Police Department if approved to help pay for the Borough’s School Resource Officer that was forced to conduct regular police activities while the school closed early due to the virus outbreak in the previous school year. After the school closed, funding for the SRO evaporated.
The second grant, which is all but guaranteed to be approved in at least the minimum amount, would be made available to the Towanda Fire Department and local EMS companies to combat the loss of fundraising activities during the pandemic. The grant was made possible by the CARES Act.
Also in the meeting, Lane reported to the council that a quote of $32,200 was acquired by the borough regarding a new master plan for all Towanda Borough parks and municipal properties. The new plan would be built upon an already existing SCI master buildings and grounds plan from 2003. The quote was requisite to apply for a DCED grant that would pay for 85% of the project.
The 2003 plan identified areas for improvement, some that were realized in the 2009 addition to the Bradford County YMCA that uses the SCI property, and other areas of enhancement for the recreational facility that includes a softball field, large lawn and swimming pool.
Lane told the Review on Tuesday that the new master plan would include public meetings and input, possibly playground equipment added near the YMCA, the reorientation of the softball field, a new liner for the pool and more. The plan would also explore the possibility of connecting all Towanda Borough parks and municipal grounds with a trail.
Towanda Borough’s potential contribution to the project would be approximately $4,830 if the bids for the project are consistent with the quote.
