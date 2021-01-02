Towanda Borough approves proposed 2021 budget

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough approved the drafted 2021 budget during their latest meeting on Wednesday night.
The borough had planned on $1,394,198 in revenue and $1,473,596 in expenses as previously reported.
The largest expenditures for the year ahead include payments for the boroughs street sweeper and ladder truck debt, repairs to the municipal building and paving the parking lot, and efforts toward the Park Master Plan.
Other expenses within the budget are $715,529 for police, $190,178 for public works, $149,673 for administration, $126,500 for insurance, $76,150 for parks and recreation, $79,670 for fire, $86,836 for codes and planning, $11,867 for the tax collector, and $25,900 for other expenditures.
As the last meeting of 2020 came to a close, the council gave thanks to the fire and police departments for all that they do for the community, the borough employees for their commitment and dedication, especially when clearing the roads after the Nor’easter, and Manager Kyle Lane for all that he does with his role.
The first borough meeting of 2021 is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.