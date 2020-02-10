TOWANDA BOROUGH- The Towanda Borough council awarded two-thousand dollars to the Kali’s Mission program that since its inception in the Spring of 2019 has spayed or neutered 75 cats and prevented an estimated 1,200 kittens from being born in the Borough in their latest meeting on Monday evening.
Kali’s Mission was originally awarded two thousand dollars last year when Gary and Charlotte Parks brought plans to the council for the trap and fix program. The council originally planned to determine how much money would be given to the non-profit in financial committee meetings, but then decided to give another two thousand dollars after a short discussion in the meeting. The council agreed that the Parks’s work was appreciated and making a difference in the community.
Gary Parks also reported in the meeting that they had been approached by individuals in East Smithfield to help with a cat colony of an estimated 100 cats in a barn.
Parks told the Review that they had surveyed the colony in the Fall and that two other individuals from East Smithfield offered to pay two thousand dollars to help tackle the colony.
“As soon as the weather breaks we’d like to start,” Gary Parks told the Review. “It’s hard to tell how many cats are there but two-thousand dollars will put a good dent in it. Maybe it will get some more people to help out.”
After the non-profit’s success in addressing the feral cat issue became public knowledge the Parks’s have been reached out to by communities all over Bradford County to possibly help with their feral cat issues. While Kali’s Mission is a Towanda Borough program, the Parks’s will happily aid in helping other local communities establish their own programs.
“We’ve said that we would come to any borough or township and help in some way,” Gary Parks remarked. “Our program, if we could use it as a model it would be great, we’d be glad to help.”
“We’re the ones who made this problem, (the cats) are just doing what their made to do. If we don’t spay and neuter them they’ll just do what comes natural to them.”
Kali’s Mission is holding two upcoming fundraisers to benefit the non-profit. First will be a Bowl-A-Thon at Starlight Lanes in North Towanda Township on April 1 and a Got Sneakers? program that will collect lightly used shoes at to be determined local locations that will be exchanged for cash. The shoes will then be donated to third-world countries according to Parks.
Also in the meeting, Chris Griffith, a First Ward resident, approached the council for backing in a possible neighborhood watch program for the Borough.
The plans, while still in their early preliminary stages, would organize a group of people in the Borough to watch for suspected crimes or suspicious behavior taking place then report that behavior to Borough Police.
“There’s a lot going down at night here in this town and it’s kind of scary,” Griffith said in the meeting.
The council agreed with Griffith that a neighborhood watch program would be welcome in the Borough and Mayor Garrett Miller agreed to meet with Griffith and other interested parties like Towanda Borough Police to collaborate on creating the program.
“If they keep eyes on and just call us, we can get to the right person before they run,” Borough Police Chief Randy Epler said in the meeting about the benefits of having a trained group to watch the neighborhood.
