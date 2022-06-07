Towanda Borough Council adopts new metered parking ordinance

TOWANDA — During their meeting on Monday, the Towanda Borough Council adopted an ordinance that introduces new metered parking to some borough streets.
“The ordinance makes the changes that we would create with those metered parking spaces and go live with Park Mobile,” said Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston.
Metered parking has been added on Court and Pine streets between Main Street and Merrill Parkway. There is also metered parking on Washington Street from Seebick Alley to Merrill Parkway. Court Street adds 23 metered parking spaces, while Pine Street and Washington Street each have 14 new spaces with a cost of 50 cents per hour.
“This will be done through Park Mobile, whom we have entered into a contract with,” Egleston stated at the council’s April meeting. “People can text their number and pay using their cell phones or download their app.”
At Monday’s meeting, she stated that the app is currently operational at the Towanda Parking Garage.
Signs have been installed with QR codes for people to scan with their cell phones and the Park Mobile website will appear to allow them to pay for the meters.
People will receive notifications on their phones via the app about how much time is left on the meter. More time can added onto a meter via a phone without having to physically go back to a parking spot.
Included in the ordinance is the removal of two parking spaces on Bridge Street that are closest to the red light at the intersection with Main Street, due to visibility issues. Specifically, parking spaces have been reduced from 14 to 12 spaces.
The street will also consist of one parallel three-hour parking space, four permit parking spaces on the south side of the street, no public parking spaces on the north side of the street and five permit parking spaces on the K-turn area at the east end of the street.
“I’m happy and pleased that there are multiple parking options for the public,” she said.
There will also be free parking for three hours on Main Street Monday through Friday.
