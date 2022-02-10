Towanda Borough Council amends three hour parking, proposes meters downtown

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Officials hope that slight changes to the language in Towanda Borough’s three-hour parking ordinance will help visitors to the downtown.
The Towanda Borough Council voted to clarify the language of the three-hour parking rule downtown Monday to be read as “three continuous hours.” As borough Manager Lauren Egleston read, the original ordinance stated: “During a parking day, it shall be unlawful for the registered owner of a vehicle to park or cause or allow that vehicle to be parked in a three hour parking space or spaces in access of three hours calculated from the time when the vehicle is first parked.”
“We want to clean up the language to better describe what the three hours actually means downtown,” she added.
The reason the ordinance was originally created was due to the difficulty of tracking the amount of time a vehicle is parked for free downtown, Solicitor Fred Smith previously stated.
“[People] get three hours and its measured from the time [they] are first parked and the clock runs from that point forward,” Smith said Monday.
He explained that people are free to move around and go to another space for another amount of time, but people will be in violation if they park beyond the three-hour limit.
“I think by using or inserting the word continuous, it says the clock is running at that point,” he said.
Parking downtown has been a contested issue in the borough for the past few months. In October 2021, the owners of Towanda on the Rocks and Vincent’s Pizza said that their employees were receiving parking tickets due to the three-hour parking ordinance on Main Street. This prompted the council to examine the ordinance and see if changes could be made.
The original three hour parking ordinance was implemented about 30 years ago when the borough decided to get rid of parking meters, according to Borough Council President Mark Christini.
He has previously stated that parking in the borough has been a continuing issue due to the conflicting parking needs of renters, businesses and visitors.
When it comes to metered parking, the council may add metered parking on three streets. Officials talked about adding 43 meters along streets such as Washington Street on both sides of Main Street to Merrill Parkway, Pine Street from Main Street to Merrill Parkway, and Court Street.
Metered parking would cost 50 cents per hour and people would use the ParkMobile Parking App to make payments.
The proposal needs to be adopted as an ordinance at a future council meeting before it becomes official, stated Egleston.
For handicapped parking, Christini announced that a special criteria for reserving handicapped spots for those who need them in the borough at $75 per month. The criteria is a result of Act 144 of the Pennsylvania Motor Code Section 6109 that was passed in 2018, he said.
The council also voted to create a handicap parking space at the northwest corner of Park Street for an employee of the Bradford County Domestic Relations Office.
“Currently in the borough, we have exceeded the ADA requirements for parking,” said Christini. “The general consensus is that 2% of spaces should be handicapped and we have exceeded that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.