Towanda Borough Council approves bid for paving project

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Council approved a local construction company’s bid for an upcoming paving project at its Monday meeting.
A total contract amount of $338,460.21 was approved for Bishop Brothers Construction to pave multiple borough streets. An official date for the start of paving is yet to be determined, but will be done later this year.
Those streets will include Oak Street, Barstow Ave, 3rd Street, Ward Ave, Maple Street, State Street from Main to 4th Street, Mulberry Street, Western Ave, 5th Street from Pine to Bridge Street, Railroad Street and South 4th Street.
Two other firms offered bids that were higher in price.
