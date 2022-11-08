TOWANDA — The Halloween Parade of 2022 in Towanda Borough was hailed as a big success by the borough council at its Monday meeting.

Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling stated that the parade on Saturday, Oct. 29 was well received and featured many people dressed in costumes for the occasion on Merrill Parkway.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.