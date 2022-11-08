TOWANDA — The Halloween Parade of 2022 in Towanda Borough was hailed as a big success by the borough council at its Monday meeting.
Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling stated that the parade on Saturday, Oct. 29 was well received and featured many people dressed in costumes for the occasion on Merrill Parkway.
There were also two fire dancers twirling flaming batons in front of The Flying Taco Mexican Grill before the parade commenced, she noted.
The Zombie Run also was held and featured participants competing in a one-mile spring dressed as the brain-eating monsters, Hotaling stated.
The festivities also included the Bradford County Branch YMCA’s trunk or treat beforehand with 22 trunks and over 300 kids participating, according to Rachel Trent, the YMCA’s wellness director.
Council members are already looking forward to next year’s fall themed festivities to entertain the public.
