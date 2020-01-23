Towanda Borough Council celebrates success over the past decade and looks forward to the future

At the first meeting of the new year, the Towanda Borough Council took some time to reflect on its successes over the past decade while looking optimistically to the future.
Major accomplishments over the past decade were recalled, including:
- 3rd Ward playground improvements;
- The 911 re-addressing project;
- Blight removal for future redevelopment (Pine Street, 800 block);
- Borough code electronic codification and update;
- Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Project;
- Bridge Street Reconstruction Project;
- College Run Drainage Project;
- Decorative sidewalk bricks reset along Main Street;
- Downtown parking garage and Flying Cow relocation;
- First Annual Rolling of the Pumpkins and Hometown Christmas;
- Funding secured for new police K-9 dog;
- Main Street and York Avenue resurfaced;
- Merrill Parkway Trail completed with benches and connector trail;
- New municipal building roof and improvements;
- New street sweeper and 75 foot ladder fire truck purchased;
- North Fourth Street Stormwater Pipe Project;
- Ordinance updates: open burning, solid waste, trailers, UCC-property maintenance, vehicle weight limits;
- Police patrol car fleet replaced including purchase of body cameras and dashboard cameras;
- Riverfest promoted and enhanced;
- SCI building addition and affiliation with River Valley YMCA;
- Sidewalk Loan Program reinstated;
- Software modernization for parking enforcement, property maintenance and building codes;
- Street light conversion to LED;
- Towanda Terrace — 400 Block Revitalization Project;
- Traffic signal upgrade using PennDOT ARLE program.
Some discussion followed regarding anticipated future plans for Towanda Borough, including a regional bike and walking trail, further development of Towanda Borough parks, the reconstruction of old state Route 3020 through Second Ward, Cash Creek drainage improvements, and further blight elimination.
Special recognition and thanks were given to borough Manager Kyle Lane, former borough Manager Tom Fairchild, and outgoing President Paul Sweitzer, who facilitated many of these successes.
“The council is grateful for its many dedicated borough employees, the Towanda police and local fire departments, and the many local businesses and organizations supporting the entire community throughout the year,” said borough officials.
The group shared a cake to commemorate the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.