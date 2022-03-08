TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Council discussed possibly fixing a local alleyway that is causing a grievance for some neighbors at their meeting Monday.
Borough resident Candace Chilson spoke about how an alleyway from Chestnut Street to Huston Street near her York Avenue residence is the source of constant flooding on her property. Mud and water in her yard as well as water in the home’s basement has been a recurring issue, she said.
“I feel like every time we repair something, we are back at square one when it rains again or snow melts,” said Chilson.
She researched the history of the alleyway and discovered that it has not been addressed since 1991.
“The water is redirected into our walkway and it floods down like a waterfall,” she said. “I have about 2 inches of mud on my property due to the current snow melting.”
Roger Hatch, the owner of The Hatch House, also stated that his business has received flooding due to the alleyway.
“We do have access from the alleyway into the carriage house and that has a water feature,” he said. “It’s old rock and the water runs into the building and down through over top of the inside stone. We did have a repair done to the second floor, which is where the alleyway goes that was done last year.”
Due to water coming into the building constantly, he described the issue as a historical problem.
“Neither the citizens or the borough have any responsibility for that alleyway, but it is causing a lot of damage,” said Chilson. “It’s really wrecking havoc on our property.”
Borough Code Official Jeremy Sluyter stated that there are different categories of alleyways, whether they are public, private or abandoned. The alley has been listed as a private alley, he said.
“Our ordinance does say that if it’s an emergency case like a tree over, then we have the right to go in and [make repairs], but we are not necessarily required,” Sluyter said.
He proposed installing curbing to stop the flooding from coming onto peoples’ properties as one possible solution.
Mayor Garrett Miller believes it should be in the borough’s interest to maintain or at least fix it the alleyway’s issues.
“Raising a family and choosing to live in Towanda, you are who we want here” said Council Vice-President Ryan Eberlin
Eberlin added that the council will discuss possible solutions and make a conclusion on what to do within a week.
