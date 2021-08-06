Towanda Borough Council mailing burning ordinances to clarify fire pit rules

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Council voted to mail burning ordinances to residents in an effort to inform them on the rules of fire pits and what cannot be burned during their Monday meeting.
Council President Mark Christini stated that local residents have said that its not clear what the rules are on fire pits in the borough.
The council decided to discuss the burning ordinance after local resident Rosemary Hoffman read a letter from her son Jacob in the last meeting that requested a ban on fire pits due to smoke going through his window at night and making him feel ill.
In the letter, Hoffman said he and “others suffer from chemical sensitivities and/or asthma” and that some fires that have affected him in the past have not complied with the ordinance.
Hoffman’s letter cited the borough’s ordinance which defines a “recreational fire” as one that produces little or no smoke, odor or soot beyond the property line and is conducted responsibly with weather conditions to not create a nuisance or hazard to neighbors.
In the last meeting, Christini stated that the ordinance had been updated in 1996, 2000, 2010 and 2017.
On the issue of improper burning, Police Chief Randy Epler said he received a call on Monday that someone in the borough burned a mattress over the weekend.
Epler stated that when it came to that specific incident, the police cannot testify on it because they did not see it happen. Police can only testify if they catch someone in the act, so Epler recommended people call while the offense is being committed.
“If they want to testify that is fine and they can report it days later, but if they do not want to testify then the police need to see it,” said Epler.
On the issue of fire pits, Christini said that the rules are that no smoke leaves the property line and an adult must tend to the fire at all times in the Monday meeting.
He said that the public should be educated on the current burning ordinance before any possible ordinance changes are considered.
Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane proposed that the burning ordinance should be mailed with residents’ water and sewer bills, which the council proceeded to vote in favor of.
