TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Council is considering whether Allied Health Care Services will be able to use the former Northern Tier Counseling building at 846 S. Main St. for a supported housing residence to help six individuals with mental health needs under the commercial zoning in place for that area.
During a conditional use public hearing on the proposal Monday, Robert Ames, the vice president of community services for Allied Health Care Services, pointed to the fact that the facility is on the edge of the zoning district and next to a residential area, all while still being close enough to the downtown and public transportation.
“From a perspective of fitting in to the area, I think it fits in well. It gives individuals access to the community, and that’s a big part of what happens with these programs,” said Ames.
Attorney Damian Rossettie, who represented Allied Health Care Services, also highlighted that the residence would fit within a commercial use since it is a place of work for the staff that will be there throughout the day and all night.
Allied Health Care Services has been working with Bradford County Mental Health over the past decade, and has housed the county’s referrals at its Community Residential Rehab site at 12 Mix Ave. in the borough. Ames said this new facility, which would signify a next step forward toward these residents’ acclimation into society, came from a need that the county was looking to address.
However, he noted that the purchase of the property is contingent in receiving conditional use approval from the borough.
The current plan would split the single-level facility in half, with a maximum of three residents living in each side. Ames said each side would include separate bedrooms and a community room. Residents would be responsible for chores and required to be respectful to those in the community. In addition, they would have to abide by a curfew of 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday, unless given permission to stay out later, and have to sign in and out each time they leave the facility.
“We are a program that provides supports to individuals with behavioral health. We are working with them on activities of daily living to get them to a point where they can move on to the next step in their life,” Ames explained. “This is not a program where somebody gets in the program and resides there for 20 years. In the intellectual disabilities side of the world, that tends to be the case where an individual gets placed in a group home. In our world, we hope that the average is maybe two years on the long side in the program and then we will get them moved on to the next phase of their life, and their next phase could be an apartment downtown.”
Even though they accept county referrals, Program Director Maureen Walsh said residents go through a vetting process before they are accepted into the program. This includes a 12-page assessment, criminal history check, psychological evaluation, psycho-social history, and other research on the client.
“We do not take sex offenders. We do not take felonies. Could somebody have DUIs? Could somebody have disruptive behavior, which is normal for our individuals? Yeah, but nobody with a severe criminal history will we take,” said Walsh.
When opened for public comment, one Second Street resident who wrote to the borough council simply expressed her opposition to the proposal, while Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler was concerned that the new facility could put additional stress on his force. He noted that the 12 Mix Ave. property generates the highest number of calls to his department. And if an involuntary mental health commitment is required for a response and one officer is on duty, he said Towanda would be left unguarded while the officer transports the subject to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
However, seeing as those in the facility are referred through Bradford County, resident Sally Vaughn suspected these people may live in the area already, although Ames was unsure about where in the county they would be referred from.
“I’ve had them in my apartments. I’ve tried to work with those individuals because many of you know that mental illness has hit me close to my heart,” she said, “so I’m not sure if it’s going to put an additional burden on the police.”
She added, “I think it’s a better option than turning them loose on the street, being homeless, or living alone without the benefit of case workers and people who know how to work with mental health and help these people where they can live a life like we all do.”
“I would suggest that it will be a very good thing, not only for the people who would be given housing, who would otherwise have a problem finding it. I think anyone who comes in contact with the court system knows that finding housing for folks who struggle with mental health issues is very difficult. There’s a reason why Bradford County Mental Health is looking for housing stock for folks who have these struggles,” said Rossettie.
According to borough council President Mark Christini, the borough’s planning commission voted in favor of the conditional use proposal last month, although members suggested that fencing be installed between the parking lot and South Main Street to ensure safety due to the slope on that side of the property. Ames said they would have no issue doing that.
However, when it came to considering the proposal Monday, Christini said it was the most complicated request he’s seen since he began serving on council.
To allow more time before making a decision, the council chose to continue the hearing until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.
