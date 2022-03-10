Towanda Borough Council proposes street paving

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Council has proposed a list of roads that could be paved later this year.
“We do have a nice healthy budget for paving this year thanks to the Poplar Street Turnback Program,” said borough Manager Lauren Egleston during Monday’s meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Highway Transfer Turnback Program transfers state-owned roads to local governments. Afterwards, PennDOT provides money to the local government each year to cover road maintenance costs at a rate of $4,000 per mile, according to its website. Poplar Street was one road that was transferred from the state to the borough.
Streets were examined and about 14 streets were prioritized for paving. Those streets include Oak Street, Barstow Ave, 3rd Street, Ward Ave, Maple Street, State Street from Main to 4th Street, Mulberry Street, Western Ave, 5th Street from Pine to Bridge Street, Railroad Street and South 4th Street.
Roads that might possibly be included consist of Lombard Street, Olive Street, Means Street and 2nd Street between College Ave and Means Street.
Egleston presented a borough map of streets at the meeting. Streets colored pink are those that will go out to bid. Streets highlighted blue are ones that may be added if there is any funding still available.
Bids for the possible street paving projects will be opened at the council’s next meeting on April 4.
The council also stated that there is an opening on the Planning Commission. It’s soliciting letters of interest, which must be received by April 1 from any borough resident who has lived in the borough for at least 12 months.
