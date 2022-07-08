TOWANDA — New information has been collected and shared regarding parking in Towanda Borough.
The Towanda Borough Council received data on the usage of the ParkMobile app during its Tuesday meeting. The borough entered into a contract with ParkMobile, which serves to help people “quickly pay for street and garage parking without having to use a meter,” according to its company website.
Residents can text message and pay using their cell phones or download the app. Signs have been installed with QR codes for people to scan with their cell phones. Afterwards, the ParkMobile website will appear on their phone and allow them to pay the meter.
The borough has added metered parking on Court and Pine streets between Main Street and Merrill Parkway. There is also metered parking on Washington Street from Seebick Alley to Merrill Parkway. Court Street adds 23 metered parking spaces, while Pine Street and Washington Street each have 14 new spaces with a cost of 50 cents per hour.
“We now have 49 metered parking spaces downtown, but we also have 172 free three-hour parking spaces,” said Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston.
Borough Intern Erica Locke presented the ParkMobile data to the council, which displayed how parking was used from May 16 to June 29.
She stated that 11 a.m. seems to be the most popular hour for parking. Data shows that the second most used time is 1 p.m. and the third most is noon. Wednesday is when parking spots are used the most, followed by Thursday and then Friday.
The most popular parking areas are Pine Street from Main Street to Merrill Parkway, followed by the first floor of the parking garage and then Court Street from Main Street to Merrill Parkway.
“The average payment is typically $2, which is the highest average that we have seen,” she said. “A lot of the times, about four hours is how long people spend [in a parking spot].”
The period of June 21 to 27 showed that 28 parking tickets were issued, while 51 ParkMobile transactions occurred.
With the ParkMobile usage greater than tickets issued, it’s a sign that more people are using the app, which can save them money and avoid tickets, Locke stated.
“Every ticket is about $30, so 28 tickets will be $840,” she said. “51 ParkMobile transactions is about $50, so its saving people a lot of money in the long run.”
