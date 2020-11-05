Towanda Borough Council weighs options with future of parking garage

TOWANDA BOROUGH – As Bradford County moves forward with the conversion of the old Ben Franklin store to house its sheriff’s office, domestic relations office, and provide election machine storage, Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane said commissioners have also expressed interest in taking over the borough’s new parking garage.
“I’m not saying they’re jumping for joy or would do anything for it, but they would be interested if that’s what council wants to do,” Lane told the borough council Monday. “There’s several ways to look at it. It relieves Towanda Borough of a very large maintenance item, it reduces some future capital liabilities – we’d have to fix it if anything did happen.”
However, following discussion among the borough council Monday, which included waiting five years before providing the county right of first refusal if still interested, council members chose to continue operations normally while doing research to get a better idea of what to expect with certain future maintenance costs.
The borough broke ground on the project in October 2017 and opened it in August 2019. The $4,218,000 project was funded through a $4 million state grant and a $250,000 infrastructure loan from the county.
To pay the county back, the borough established an agreement to offer 105 parking spaces to courthouse employees. Now with the closing of the state grant behind them, the borough council was tasked Monday with providing direction to Solicitor Fred Smith for how to finalize the agreement with the county in the coming weeks.
Lane said he and council President Mark Christini drew up some estimated numbers for what they could possibly face with expenses and what type of revenues the structure could generate for the borough. Stressing that these were best guesses given the unknowns with future repairs, they estimated a $600,000 profit over the next 20 years.
Breaking it down to an average of $30,000 a year, Councilman Rex Klinger feared that there could be years when maintenance completely wipes out revenues. Councilman Will Kovalcin also floated the unknown of when the area’s next disaster might hit.
There were also questions about how much the average annual profit might be worth to the borough.
Christini noted that there could also end up being no repairs if the construction was done well enough and their profits could be more.
Thinking proactively, Lane suggested the borough hire a structural engineer at least every five years to look at the structure and identify problems early to help stave off larger repairs down the road.
As he had discussed with commissioners, Lane said, “Towanda Borough, we don’t have room to expand, so we don’t see a whole lot of growth. We’re pretty well built out. What we have actually seen is … the county, non-profits buying buildings downtown, so our tax assessment either stays flat or goes down. In order to find a unique revenue source for the borough instead of just increasing taxes, maybe the garage is a good thing.”
As another revenue generator, Councilwoman Kayla Saxon suggested that the borough open up the parking garage – most notably the wide open top floor – for community events and other entertainment.
“In the summertime when it’s warmer out, it’s actually better in a pandemic-type of scenario. You don’t want to be inside, you want to be outside and social distance,” she said.
Before the pandemic, Lane noted, the borough had been planning an event at the garage with the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce.
If more people don’t start using the hourly spaces on the first floor, the borough could also convert some of them to more long-term rentals such as those on the second and third floors.
Beyond the financial picture, Lane and Christini touted the public service the garage has provided in clearing out on-street parking through the downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.