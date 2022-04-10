TOWANDA BOROUGH — A prominent official from a local YMCA has stepped down after 10 years on the job to pursue other charitable interests.
The River Valley Regional YMCA’s Executive Director Charity Field has moved on from her position that she has held since 2012. Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston made the announcement at the borough council’s Monday meeting. She stated that Field’s last day was March 31.
“She made the YMCA grow significantly with multiple programs, especially by making the building accessible 24 hours a day,” Egleston said. “Membership rates skyrocketed when it was implemented.”
Field has accepted a position with the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The Sayre-based charity operates with the goal to “improve the quality of life for people living in the Twin Tiers region” by connecting donors to the community and creating charitable funds, according to its website.
“We really appreciate Charity’s contribution for the past 10 years,” Council President Mark Christini said. “She brought the YMCA to the next level.”
Council Vice-President Ryan Eberlin also serves on the YMCA’s board and stated that the nonprofit is seeking a new director that would be a good fit.
“Bradford County Branch YMCA was one of the first in the region to return to pre-pandemic levels last month,” he said. “A lot of that is due to Field and she helped provide services that the community wants and needs here.”
Her former position at the YMCA will be advertised as it seeks to fill her role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.