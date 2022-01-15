TOWANDA BOROUGH — Due to the winter storm warning currently in effect calling for heavy snow, high winds, low wind chills, sleet and freezing rain, a snow emergency has been declared in Towanda Borough beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to the presence of snow along borough streets from this major storm, it is imperative that on those streets designated by signs as Snow Emergency Routes, all vehicles must be immediately removed from the appropriate side of the street as follows to allow for snow removal and emergency vehicles to travel:
• Second Street along its entire length on the west side.
• Third Street along its entire length on the west side.
• Orchard Street along its entire length on the west side.
• Ward Ave along its entire length on the south side.
• Chestnut Street along its entire length on the north side
• North Main Street along its entire length on the west side.
Once these sides are plowed, vehicles can be moved back to allow the other side to be plowed too.
All owners of vehicles are asked to immediately remove their vehicles from the street if off-street parking space is available.
In the downtown area, vehicles must be removed from the on-street parking areas where the snow is four inches deep or more and signs are placed that state it. Once snow is removed from these areas to less than four inches, vehicles may return.
The snow emergency will remain in effect until the storm is over and the streets and parking areas are clear.
Vehicles left in violation of this proclamation and ordinance will be subject to fines and/or towing with costs.
Borough residents are also reminded that snow may not be placed or dumped into the street and that snow must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours after the snowfall has ended.
