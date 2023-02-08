Towanda Borough discusses mental health calls with local providers

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough officials recently had a meeting with local health providers regarding the public’s concerns with mental health calls.
Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller and Towanda Borough police met with members of Allied Services Community Residential Rehabilitation Program — Towanda. Garrett discussed the recent gathering at the borough council’s Monday meeting.
“We had a good meeting with members of the Allied Health,” Miller said. “Definitely got a good line of communication opened up with them.”
He stated that Allied Services officials will attend some borough police committee meetings throughout the year to strengthen communication.
“I think we are hopefully heading into the right direction with that,” Miller said.
Borough officials and residents have expressed concerns that calls to local mental health facilities could be placing a burden on police officers’ time and taxpayer cost.
At the borough council’s January meeting, Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler stated that police received 159 mental health calls in 2022. Of those calls, 81 were from Allied Services’ 12 Mix Ave facility. Of those 81 calls, 65 documented calls were for one resident of the facility. Council President Mark Christini stated that a citizen wrote a letter to Towanda Borough officials expressing concern over police being sent to the Mix Ave building.
From the 159 mental health calls, 45 were to the 408 Second Street residence of Futures Community Support Services, Inc. The organization offers “support services to assist individuals with intellectual disabilities in living life,” according to its website.
At the Monday meeting, Miller stated that borough officials plan to meet with Futures officials some time next week regarding concerns about mental health calls.
For comparisons on mental health calls last year, Epler stated that Athens Borough had around 34 and Athens Township had around 39. Compared to Towanda, he stated that it was a large disparity.
Epler also noted that this year’s pace of mental health calls is getting higher compared to last year. Christini added that 2022 had an average of around 13 calls per month yet January 2023 had around 17. He expressed hope that the trend could reverse.
