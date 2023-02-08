Towanda Borough discusses mental health calls with local providers

At the borough council’s Monday meeting, Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller discussed a recent meeting that borough officials had with members of Allied Services regarding the public’s concerns with mental health calls.

Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller and Towanda Borough police met with members of Allied Services Community Residential Rehabilitation Program — Towanda. Garrett discussed the recent gathering at the borough council’s Monday meeting.

