Towanda Borough eliminates two taxes; seeks RAISE grant

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council made a series of announcements that included the elimination of two taxes, the pursuit of a federal grant and the updating of a PennDOT agreement at its Monday meeting.
Council members voted to discontinue imposition of the per capita tax and the occupation tax within the borough. A per capita tax is a flat rate local tax that adult residents must pay within a particular municipality. An occupational tax is payed by working residents within a municipality. Officials have cited the difficulty of collecting the taxes from residents who rent properties for getting rid of the taxes.
Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling stated that she will seek a grant from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
“RAISE discretionary grants help project sponsors at the state and local levels, including municipalities, tribal governments, counties, and others complete critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
If acquired, Hotaling hopes to use the funds to improve the borough’s storm water. Streets that she would like to see improved for storm water include South 5th, Ann, Cherry and Walnut.
“Storm water has been a huge problem for us, so we have looked at a lot of the streets that really do need storm water,” she said.
She is currently waiting on estimates and the grant offers a 20% match. The grant application is due by Feb. 28.
During the meeting, the council entered into a 5-year agility agreement with PennDOT, which allows the borough to share services with PennDOT. The previous agreement was set to expire on Feb. 17 if it wasn’t renewed.
Council President Mark Christini stated that the borough appreciates the agreement and it helps both parties involved.
