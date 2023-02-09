Towanda Borough eliminates two taxes; seeks RAISE grant

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council made a series of announcements that included the elimination of two taxes, the pursuit of a federal grant and the updating of a PennDOT agreement at its Monday meeting.

Council members voted to discontinue imposition of the per capita tax and the occupation tax within the borough. A per capita tax is a flat rate local tax that adult residents must pay within a particular municipality. An occupational tax is payed by working residents within a municipality. Officials have cited the difficulty of collecting the taxes from residents who rent properties for getting rid of the taxes.

