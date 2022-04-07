Towanda Borough expects new metered parking soon

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A new way to have metered parking in Towanda Borough is expected to be adopted next month.
Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston discussed the proposed parking ordinance at the borough council’s Monday meeting. The proposal would include free parking for three hours on Main Street Monday through Friday.
Metered parking would be added on Court and Pine streets, which are both between Main Street and Merrill Parkway. There will also be metered parking on Washington Street. Approximately 50 parking spots will be metered on those streets, with a cost of 50 cents per hour.
“This will be done through Park Mobile, whom we have entered into a contract with,” Egleston said. “People can text their number and pay using their cell phones or download their app.”
There will also be QR codes posted on signs that people can scan with their phones and make a payment that way as well, she added.
People will receive notifications on their phones via the app about how much time is left on the meter, she said. They can even add more time onto their meter without having to physically go back to their parking spot.
Egleston spoke to multiple business owners downtown and stated that the plan has been well received and people are excited for an alternative option now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.