Towanda Borough gives update on YMCA projects

The Bradford County Branch YMCA on College Avenue has had renovations completed and may see future upgrades. Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston updated the borough council on the YMCA projects during its Monday meeting.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough’s manager updated the borough council on finished and potential upcoming projects to the local YMCA facility during Monday’s meeting.

Manager Lauren Egleston discussed how a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was applied to Bradford County Branch YMCA’s gymnasium renovations. The project included placing in new ceiling lighting and benches.

