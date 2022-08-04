Towanda Borough gives update on YMCA projects

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough’s manager updated the borough council on finished and potential upcoming projects to the local YMCA facility during Monday’s meeting.
Manager Lauren Egleston discussed how a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was applied to Bradford County Branch YMCA’s gymnasium renovations. The project included placing in new ceiling lighting and benches.
“The whole project cost $110,000. The grant awarded us $70,000 and the YMCA kicked in $40,000,” Egleston said. “We finally got the last puzzle piece, which were the benches that go in the gym.”
DCNR officials inspected the facility as part of the project’s wrapping up process, Egleston stated. She added that more work is needed on the facility’s pool, which is prone to leaks. Although the pool has been a source of frustration due to leaks, she noted that it is old and needs updating.
“I think it’s warranted looking at a feasibility study, so I’m going to look and see if we can get some costs,” she stated. “Not only of the pool, but the bathrooms need to be upgraded too.”
She will be looking into state funds that go towards ADA compliant bathrooms as a possible funding source.
“I want to make sure that it’s something we do consider because I think [the YMCA] is a huge asset to the community,” she said. “It is the only open pool and I would hate to see it go away, but at some point we really have to consider what it’s going to cost.”
