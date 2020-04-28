TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller along with the Towanda borough Recreation Board, a group of senior parents and volunteers are planning a possible parade to honor the Towanda senior class sometime in the near future.
Miller told the Review that the parade is in preliminary planning stages but that in everyone who he has discussed the idea with has been receptive to the idea of honoring the senior class that may never get a traditional graduation ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The parade would not be run by the school and would not serve as a replacement for graduation currently.
The Recreation Board is open to ideas and suggestions from the public. Currently, the idea is to have the parade on either Merrill Parkway or on school grounds as PennDOT is not currently serving permits for parades on Main Street in Towanda.
Towanda Fire and Police vehicles have been performing parades locally during the COVID-19 crisis, as it is one of the few activities that can be performed without violating social distancing orders. Miller said that any celebration would be in accordance with any social distancing mandates or rules in effect from the state.
