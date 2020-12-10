TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough officials are looking to bring a new tax collector on board for the new year after receiving a letter of resignation from current tax collector Mary Ann Harris due to health issues.
Harris will continue work until Jan. 11, 2021, allowing her to complete the year-end reports, according to a letter read aloud to the borough council Monday by borough Manager Kyle Lane. The new appointee will have to fill out the remaining year of Harris’ elected term.
“I would like to thank the borough for helping me this year with the collection and filing of tax reports. It was truly appreciated,” Harris said in the letter. “I stand ready to help in any way with the transition and am willing to assist the appointee. It has been a privilege to serve as tax collector for the borough since 2013.”
Council President Mark Christini thanked Harris for her years of service on behalf of the borough council.
“She did a great job and we appreciate her commitment and dedication,” Christini said. “We wish her well.”
According to Lane, the tax collector can earn roughly $6,000 to $7,000 from borough collections alone, with additional pay from handling collections in the borough for Bradford County.
The borough will be accepting letters of interest until Dec. 30. Letters can be sent to the Towanda Borough Hall at 724 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.