TOWANDA — Public service is one field that a local Towanda native is currently experiencing firsthand as a summer intern at Towanda Borough.
Erica Locke returned to her hometown in June from Ursinus College, outside of Philadelphia, to intern in the borough government’s Means Street office. The internship is through Bradford County Action, Inc., a nonprofit that provides services such as on-the-job training and career exploration for the youth, according to its website.
“My older sister and her friends did this program a while back. College students get work experience with eight hours per day,” Locke said. “I called about getting involved in March and that is how it started for me.”
Her major is in biochemistry and molecular biology, however, she has become more interested in law and government after taking a politics class last semester.
“I really enjoyed that, so now I’m kind of interested more in a pre-law approach or something more political, so it’s worked out perfectly,” Locke said.
The internship has provided her a chance to combine both of her interests in science and politics. She has toured the Towanda Wastewater Treatment Facility and described how they treat the water as very biochemical-based.
Her tasks have included clerical work and recording council meeting minutes, which she stated is broader and more in-depth than she realized.
“After every meeting, everything that happened has to be typed-up,” Locke said. “A Pennsylvania law states that minutes have to be kept, so I found some that go back to the 1800s and that was really cool.”
The task has given her a unique opportunity to have the borough’s history at her fingertips.
“It’s cool to read and see why things happened or changed because I never knew about them, but now I do and it’s given me a different perspective,” she said.
Other internship assignments have included work with the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park.
“We are trying to make it easier to find names and relatives down there, so I have been compiling a list of the different names for the public to find in the sections,” she said.
Locke has helped sort office files and has discovered that there is more to keep track of than she thought. She has also helped borough employees with the ParkMobile app and has learned about parking spaces in the borough.
“I think the key thing that I have learned is the multiple aspects of government even on a smaller scale like in Bradford County,” Locke said. “Employees have to adapt to every single situation, which is more interesting than I thought a government or office job would be. There is always something happening, which is really fun.”
Locke is a Towanda High School graduate from the class of 2020. Despite having her senior year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she has found a silver lining in it.
“I actually think I am better for it because it made me appreciate a lot of things that I would otherwise have never noticed,” she said. “Going into college, it almost gave a pause for starting something new.”
She missed saying goodbye to her teachers, but has currently ran into them and reconnected now that she’s home for the summer.
“It’s fun to see and talk to them again. I think having that disconnect that year, it makes you want to engage in that conversation more,” she said.
Locke stated that the internship has been a fascinating experience and has made her reconsider her career route. She wants to apply to law school after she receives her undergraduate degree.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity just to experience different things and get a well-rounded idea of what the future could hold,” she said.
