Towanda Borough interns

Kim Walter (left) and Jazmine Elliot (right) were interns for the Towanda Borough this summer.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

TOWANDA — This summer, two college students spent their summers interning for the Towanda Borough and got hands-on experience with local government and public service. Their last day working for the borough was Friday, Aug. 11.

Jazmine Elliott, a business administration student at Elmira College in the Class of 2025 and Kim Walter, a psychology student at University of Pittsburg in the Class of 2026 were the two interns that the Towanda Borough welcomed for the summer.

