TOWANDA — This summer, two college students spent their summers interning for the Towanda Borough and got hands-on experience with local government and public service. Their last day working for the borough was Friday, Aug. 11.
Jazmine Elliott, a business administration student at Elmira College in the Class of 2025 and Kim Walter, a psychology student at University of Pittsburg in the Class of 2026 were the two interns that the Towanda Borough welcomed for the summer.
Elliot is from Rome and Walter is from Little Meadows. They seemed at first to only share the connection of interning at the same borough, but Elliot and Walter have actually been lifelong friends.
They each graduated from Northeast Bradford High School, where they first became friends, and have stayed connected throughout their first years at college, despite attending different schools.
“I’m a business administration major, so I figured, what better way to get my foot in the door than to try something different that I wouldn’t normally associate with administration,” Elliot said. “It has definitely paid off.”
Elliot was the first to start working for the borough in May, then Walter heard about the great experiences that Elliot was having and decided to join the team in July.
“I actually learned about the internship through Jazmine,” Walter said. “I was just trying to look for different jobs and opportunities. Even though it didn’t exactly line up [with psychology] it was still a good experience.”
In a typical day, Elliot and Walter said they helped out with surveying different parts of the borough.
“Right now, I’m marking all of the street lights in the borough and marking all of the veterans flags,” Elliot said.
“I’ve mainly been going around the borough and mapping all of the different street signs like stop signs, parking signs, etcetera,” Walter said. “Recently we also helped map out Riverfest and all of the different tents and businesses that will be there.”
The work that Walter and Elliot have been doing allows the borough to easily replace poles, signs and lights when they are damaged, generally from storms, age or vehicle accidents.
Walter said that the major takeaway from the experience, for her, is learning about the office environment of local governments.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is just gaining the experience of working in an office with other people,” Walter said. “The jobs I’ve worked before have been service jobs, so it has been really cool to work with people have been in business and working at the borough for a long time, and learning from them.”
“For me, it was nice to take all of my business classes and be able to apply it to a job,” Elliot said. “Especially with some stuff that I’ve done, I have helped organize website data, I’ve helped write a grant, just stuff like that will definitely help me in the future.”
The experience has helped Walter and Elliot narrow down their career goals, and inspire them for the future.
“It definitely helped me figure out that I enjoy working with people and working alongside someone,” Walter said. “By working with Jazmine, [I learned] it’s so much easier when you’re working along with somebody who helps solve problems and helps figure things out.”
“I never have thought about government being one of the places that I want to go into [after graduation], but this job has definitely taught me that this is always an option for me, because I’ve really enjoyed it,” Elliot said.
