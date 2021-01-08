TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough began the process Monday of changing ordinances to allow residents more time for snow removal while also increasing fines for those who refuse to clear their walkways.
One of the changes will allow the borough residents 48 hours for snow clearing instead of the 24 hours currently in place. The other change will allow the borough council to change the amount of fines via resolution.
Under the borough’s current ordinances, residents are given a warning letter if snow isn’t cleared within the allotted time. However, there are considerations given for excessive snowfall, such as the storm that covered the area with more than 30 inches late last month. If they fail to comply after receiving the letter within a calendar year, they are automatically ticketed.
Although these fines by law can range between $0 and $25, Zoning/Code Administrative Officer Jeremy Sluyter said many times they have come back from the local magistrate at $5.
Some of the discussion focused on increasing these fines to a minimum of $25, although the council will hold off on any decisions until it is able to pass a resolution with the ordinance change.
Discussion about the time allotted for clearing was brought up by Councilman Ryan Eberlin, who said work and family schedules can sometimes get in the way and there needs to be a balance between enforcement and allowing people the opportunity to clear the snow.
“Even with myself, as an able body, to get myself out there between work and kids, it can be challenging,” Eberlin said.
Councilman Paul Sweitzer noted that some older residents have to rely on others for their snow clearing, which can take time.
“The guy that I hire, it could be two or three days before he can get to me,” he said.
“There’s habitual people who never shovel all winter,” said Council President Mark Christini, who notices these properties when he’s out walking. “... This, I think, is an attempt to go after those kinds of people, it’s not to go after those who have a hardship and can’t get to it. Discretion can be used.”
Sluyter estimated that there are between 10 and 15 borough properties whose owners never clear snow.
For those who need help with shoveling, Sluyter said he maintains a list of people, including some local high school students, who can help. His phone number at the borough hall is (570) 268-9209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.