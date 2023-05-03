Towanda Borough officials pursue grants for revitalization projects

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough officials will pursue a variety of funding sources for revitalization projects within the borough. Officials discussed multiple grants during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
Parks master plan/YMCA pool
Borough officials seek to develop a parks master plan that would design and development three parks. The borough plans to develop Tom Fairchild Park, Third Ward Playground and the Memorial/SCI Park Complex.
Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling stated that turnout was good for the public meeting to discuss the park master plan on April 18. The meeting was held inside the Bradford County Branch YMCA. Surveys were at each table regarding each park and attendees provided input. Many suggested implementing new playground equipment, a new pool or facilities for pickle ball. A dog park was also suggested during the meeting. An online survey will eventually be published on the borough website for people to participate in as well, Hotaling added.
A grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is also being crafted. If acquired, the grant would fund a feasibility study for the swimming pool complex of the Bradford County Branch YMCA. Officials hope that the pool study can be included into the parks master plan.
DCED Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant
The council voted to apply for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the state. Specifically, the program is through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. It seeks to fund the “development, rehabilitation and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation,” according to its website.
The grant would be used towards the parks master plan and DCED requires a 15% match, Hotaling stated. She added that a pool feasibility study needs to be completed to acquire construction funding from the state. Hotaling is requesting a grant of $32,400.
DCED Neighborhood Assistance Program
The borough will also pursue funding from the DCED Neighborhood Assistance Program, which is a “tax credit program to encourage businesses to invest in projects which improve distressed areas,” according to the DCED website. “A project must serve distressed areas or support neighborhood conservation. Projects must fall under one of the following categories: affordable housing programs, community services, crime prevention, education, job training or neighborhood assistance. A tax credit of up to 55% can be awarded.”
If accrued, the NAP funds would go towards Towanda’s downtown revitalization master plan. The borough has also partnered with the regional nonprofit, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers to raise funds for the revitalization plan. The borough is setting up an account through CFTT to place funds in. Local businesses or individuals can also make donations into the account towards the master plan.
“If we are awarded [NAP funds] it would allow businesses to get a tax credit,” Hotaling said. She added that the tax credit varies between 55 to 75 percent.
“I think it’s a good way to help garner some additional funds and I am excited about the partnership with [CFTT],” Hotaling said. “We’re only gonna be able to continue putting money into this account and do different revitalization projects.”
Towanda officials also signed a contract with Irene Radigan Marketing Firm to design a new website for the borough municipality.
Borough Council President Mark Christini expressed his excitement for the revitalization effort. He stated that the various initiatives are needed for the borough’s progress. Christini also thanked Hotaling for her work pursuing multiple funding sources.
“These are all progressive, proactive future things and Lauren is taking the bull by the horns,” Christini said.
He added that each of the projects would be a step in the right direction for the borough and its residents.
