Towanda Borough park study awarded $27K grant

Towanda Borough will receive $27,145 in state grant funding to help develop a master plan for its three parks, according to an announcement from state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110).
The master plan coincides with a recently completed trail feasibility study to connect Tom Fairchild Jr. Park, Memorial Park and the Third Ward playground. It includes a timeline and cost estimates to develop new recreational opportunities along with potential funding sources, according to Pickett.
“I am pleased the funding for the study was approved,” said Pickett. “It is always good to see state money coming back into our local communities to benefit the quality of life for us all.”
The money is provided through the state’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, which is supported by the Marcellus Legacy Fund, and is approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
