Towanda Borough partners with CFTT

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will partner with a regional nonprofit to help usher in downtown revitalization.
During its Monday meeting, the borough council approved a resolution to partner with Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The partnership would raise funds for Towanda Borough’s downtown revitalization plan.
CFTT was founded in 2003 to serve the five counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Pa., and Tioga, N.Y., according to its website. The nonprofit’s mission is to build philanthropic resources to sustain vital communities.
“Many rural communities are engaged in revitalization efforts to renew downtown areas and restore them,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.
The borough previously applied for a Keystone Communities Program grant from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development for the plan, but didn’t receive it. The KCP grant funds “local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life,” according to DCED’s website.
For the CFTT partnership, Hotaling recently met with Charity Field, CFTT’s new president/CEO to discuss the collaboration. Field previously served as the director of the River Valley Regional YMCA Bradford County Branch in Towanda.
“I talked to [Field] about setting up an account through [CFTT] to work in partnership to raise funds,” Hotaling said. “We can get to where we can solicit funds from businesses or anybody that would like to make a donation towards the master plan.”
Hotaling also sent a formal request to the Bradford County Commissioners for $25,000 to go towards the project
“I think once we complete this project, this is going to be another way we can get a lot of those different projects that we want to see downtown happen,” Hotaling expressed.
Council President Mark Christini stated that Hotaling has done an amazing job acquiring funding for various projects as borough manager.
“You are always figuring out how to do this,” Christini said to Hotaling. “This is another example which is huge.”
Downtown revitalization has been a major topic in various municipalities in Bradford County for the past few years.
In July 2021, the chambers of commerce of both Canton and Troy expressed interest in conducting their own downtown revitalization initiatives similar to Sayre Borough.
For communities looking into grants, state-run agencies that provide community development grants include the Department of Community and Natural Resources.
