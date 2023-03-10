Towanda Borough partners with CFTT

The Towanda Borough Council approved a partnership with Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers to fund a downtown revitalization plan during its Monday meeting.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will partner with a regional nonprofit to help usher in downtown revitalization.

During its Monday meeting, the borough council approved a resolution to partner with Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The partnership would raise funds for Towanda Borough’s downtown revitalization plan.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.