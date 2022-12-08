Towanda Borough plans streetlight replacement

Towanda Borough is planning a streetlight replacement project on Main Street.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Towanda’s Main Street will be slightly darker for a while as a replacement project is expected to take place.

Pelenec will remove dozens of streetlights on Main Street and eventually replace them, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.