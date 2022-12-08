Towanda Borough plans streetlight replacement

TOWANDA — Towanda’s Main Street will be slightly darker for a while as a replacement project is expected to take place.
Pelenec will remove dozens of streetlights on Main Street and eventually replace them, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
“There’s going to be about 20 streetlights on Main Street in addition to the probably 10 that have come down this year that they have taken off,” Hotaling said.
A Penelec designer inspected each light to determine what needs to be removed and where they need to be replaced, Hotaling stated.
Streetlights are currently on back order due to small specific style of the borough’s streetlights. The manufacturer doesn’t have very many of that type, she added. Penelec stated that there is five towns that have this style of light.
No further updates on the project have been announced.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
