A group of Towanda residents and their children recently gathered to repaint the concrete flower planters located along Main Street in downtown Towanda. The effort was spearheaded by borough Manager Lauren Egleston and involved members of the borough council and its subcommittees as well as other volunteers.
Towanda Borough planters get a facelift
- Photos provided by Towanda Borough
