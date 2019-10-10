TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Police Chief Randy Epler addressed the Towanda Borough Council during their latest meeting to read a letter from a former Deputy Chief of Police in Los Alamos commending the actions of two Towanda Borough Police officers on Monday evening.
The letter stated that the former Deputy Chief, Gregory Talley who also served as Emeritus Dean of SUNY Broome Community College, had seen on Facebook that a friend of his that resides in Towanda had taken four bottles of pills in an attempted suicide. Talley said that when he contacted Towanda police to advise them of the situation, the police officer he dealt with was professional and assured Talley that the department was following up on the situation.
“I know that attempted suicides, especially those where you don’t know where the person is located can create a stressful environment,” Talley said in the letter addressed to Epler. “Had your officer been my officer 25 years ago, I would give him a letter of commendation for keeping his cool and being thorough with his assignment, which of course is the purpose of this letter. His actions saved a life.”
Epler identified the officers who aided in the successful attempt to save the suicidal person as Sergeant David Lantz and Officer Ryan Edsell.
“I’ve said we have the best, and this confirms it,” Epler said of the quality of Towanda’s police officers.
“I think we know we have a great police department,” Towanda Borough Council President Paul Sweitzer said in the meeting. “We, as a council, certainly commend them for their handling of this case and appreciate all of the work that they do do that sometimes they don’t get thanks for. Maybe their job they get paid for, but a lot of time they go above and beyond.”
Also in the meeting, Sweitzer said that he wanted to bring up an issue about parking downtown from a citizen that called him recently.
“This individual comes down to a restaurant and has a breakfast… She says that she has a nail appointment next to the theater at 4:00,” Sweitzer explained.
The way the current parking rules in Towanda are set up are that each vehicle has a total of three hours of free parking downtown before a ticket is issued. The three hours begin once the vehicle is first observed by the parking enforcement officer and then do not stop, meaning that if an individual would park downtown in the morning their free parking time would expire three hours later regardless of if they occupied a spot for three hours or not.
“She can walk down to the parkway and park for free,” council member Mark Christini retorted. Christini explained that there are numerous spots available for 9 hour free parking in Towanda all day long, and while they may not be directly in front of whatever destination an individual would want to get to, they are usually open.
“Or if she feels like it, she can pay 25 cents an hour and park in the garage and walk,” Christini added. “I think anybody who truly supports the borough should be willing to walk a block or two for free… I think people are being lazy and that they can walk a block.”
Sweitzer said that he understands Christini’s point of view, but that the council cannot change people’s mindsets and that the borough should meet people where they are.
“You want somebody to use something you have, you have to fit it into their mindset, not yours,” he elaborated. “It’s the way people are. We can dig our feet in with what we’re trying to accomplish, but we have to bend to them. At least to start, to get them to come back downtown.”
“They don’t want anything that inconveniences them. Whether we like that or not, that’s the mindset we’re dealing with.”
Kyle Lane, the borough’s manager, came up with a possible simple solution to the problem after speaking with Sweitzer about the issue. The solution would be that if a person that found themselves in the aforementioned position of having their parking time expired in the afternoon and they receive a ticket, they would be able to take pictures of the receipts of their business downtown from the day of the ticket and email it to the borough and have their ticket forgiven.
“Maybe it’s that easy,” Sweitzer said.
The council agreed that this is most likely a temporary problem as the borough will soon be implementing updated parking maps and a new parking ordinance that would clarify the borough’s parking matrix for those not used to the new enforcement. Later in the meeting, the council moved to advertise the new parking ordinance. Lane said in the meeting that the biggest changes in the ordinance would change ticket fees from $20 to $30 and add a special permit for construction vehicles working downtown. The council is expected to vote on it in their next meeting in November.
Lane also announced in the meeting that the Borough’s new street sweeper had arrived and was in operation after months without an operational street sweeper.
The council also approved the appointment of Fred Johnson to the Towanda Municipal Authority Board in the meeting after Abraham Brandt had recently resigned from his position on the board.
