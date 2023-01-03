generic The Daily Review

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will be saying goodbye to the holiday season in a big way as people begin to get rid of some big decorations.

Towanda Borough Public Works will pick up residents’ Christmas trees that are placed at curbsides within the borough. The pickups will occur during the weekdays starting Monday, Jan. 9 and conclude on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

