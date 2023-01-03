TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will be saying goodbye to the holiday season in a big way as people begin to get rid of some big decorations.
Towanda Borough Public Works will pick up residents’ Christmas trees that are placed at curbsides within the borough. The pickups will occur during the weekdays starting Monday, Jan. 9 and conclude on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
“The borough public works crew, once through a neighborhood, will not return, therefore your cooperation is much appreciated,” stated Towanda Borough Public Works Superintendent Chad Strickland.
The public is reminded that all decorations on the trees should be removed before placing them on the curbsides. People should make sure that the trees are free of all items.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.