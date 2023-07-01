Towanda Borough provides update on master plans

Towanda Borough seeks to develop master plans to revitalize its downtown and local parks.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough continues to move forward in its goals for redeveloping areas within the municipality.

Borough manager Lauren Hotaling provided an update Thursday on the recent actions taken so far.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.