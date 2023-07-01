Towanda Borough provides update on master plans

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough continues to move forward in its goals for redeveloping areas within the municipality.
Borough manager Lauren Hotaling provided an update Thursday on the recent actions taken so far.
Downtown revitalization master plan
On Thursday, Hotaling met with Charity Field, the executive director of Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, to discuss the ongoing efforts to develop a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan. CFTT is a nonprofit that fundraises for community projects.
The municipality seeks to revitalize its downtown and improve “civic spaces, streetscapes, transportation, parking and land use and design,” according to Towanda Borough.
Municipal officials aim to raise around $100,000 for the plan. Hotaling reported that the borough raised over 50 percent of that goal so far. She hopes to achieve the full amount to fund the plan.
In support of the effort, the Bradford County Commissioners approved $25,000 towards Towanda’s downtown plan during their May meeting.
“[The plan] is going to incorporate the entire borough, but the primary focus is the downtown area and commercial district,” Hotaling said. Multi-residential districts, such as Second Street, could also be included. Homes would be evaluated as part of municipal and countywide blight mitigation efforts.
Hotaling stated that a marketing plan could be implemented that involves researching what residents purchase when they go to businesses outside of the borough. The marketing research would inform borough officials about people’s needs that could be brought downtown. These needs could be introduced to existing businesses or be the springboard to creating new businesses.
The borough could possibly submit a Neighborhood Assistance Program application through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Businesses that contribute to the master plan would be eligible for a 55% tax credit, according to Hotaling.
“I’m really looking forward to starting the project,” she expressed.
If funding is secured in a timely manner, Hotaling hopes to implement the master plan project in the fall.
Parks master plan
Hotaling anticipates that the borough will have proposals drawn up within the next two months for its parks master plan. The project includes a steering committee of community stakeholders that includes borough and county officials and local businesses.
The park master plan would design and development Tom Fairchild Park, Third Ward Playground and the Memorial/SCI Park Complex.
An online survey ran for two weeks and included 20 results in an effort to gain feedback for the project. The next step in the process would be to create site plans for those parks based off comments from what people want to see there, according to Hotaling. A public meeting to discuss the park master plan was held at the Bradford County Branch YMCA on April 18.
The project is made possible through a grant from DCED Greenways Trails and Recreation Program, which covers 85% of the plan’s cost. The borough has accumulated approximately $12,214.08 for a consultant on the project.
The steering committee will schedule a meeting to analyze research collected so far and develop site plans at a later time.
According to Towanda Borough, donations may be made by individuals, businesses or corporations towards the project, and receive the full benefits of a charitable donation. Donations may be made to the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers earmarked for the “Towanda Downtown Revitalization Project.” Donations should be mailed to 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
The Towanda Borough Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m.
