Towanda Borough provides Veteran Park update; discusses street pavings

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council discussed a variety of subjects at its Monday meeting that included its local park and potential street pavings projects. Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling provided the updates during the meeting.
Park
A digital map of Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park was created, along with information inscribed on bricks at the site, according to Hotaling.
The map stemmed from a summer project undertaken by the borough’s 2022 intern. Work included upgrading data on all bricks and pavers at the park.
On the website, people can see every brick and any information written on them. Specifically, people have the chance to search for a veteran’s name to see if it’s inscribed anywhere.
“I have partnered with the Planning Office and pulled in this information, so now the website’s there,” Hotaling said. “I think it’s going to be a really nice tool for the veterans park to help hopefully raise some additional funds.”
There may eventually be a digital kiosk installed at the park for attendees to access information as well, Hotaling noted.
Borough officials plan to create a link to the online map on the Towanda Borough website at http://towandaborough.org/ for easier access.
For now, the digital map can be found at: https://bcmaps.bradfordco.org/portal/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=4f5529eda98a40f7bc48933d52ffdf68.
Street pavings
The borough in gearing up for possible street paving projects on some borough streets. PennDOT officials examined local roadways and provided estimates for several different streets.
Borough officials plan to place bids on the following streets:
- Packer Avenue from William Street to Merrill Parkway
- Spruce Street from Packer Avenue to William Street
- Olive Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
- Kingsbury Avenue from York Avenue to Merrill Parkway.
The bids will be advertised by March 17 and council members will open them at their April meeting.
Bradford County Humane Society
The council approved a donation of $871 to the Bradford County Humane Society this year.
The donation is different from the usual formal agreement made between the borough and BCHS.
“Traditionally, we enter into an agreement with them to provide services for any stray animals throughout the borough that are captured and they can be taken to the Humane Society,” Hotaling said.
The reason for the requested donation instead of a traditional agreement is due to construction at the shelter, according to Hotaling. BCHS would be unable to take in animals if construction hindered the service.
The borough funded $839 to BCHS for its services in the previous agreement, Hotaling stated. The organization recently sent a letter to the borough requesting a donation of $871 for 2023. The Ulster-based animal shelter operates almost entirely on donations.
Possible stop sign
Also at the meeting, Mayor Garett Miller stated that the borough may look into adding a stop sign on the corner of Third Street and Pine Street. He described the area as a tight intersection with people cresting the hill. No formal decision was made concerning the topic.
