Towanda Borough receives law enforcement grant

TOWANDA —The Towanda Borough Council started off 2023 by reporting an update on a recent state grant submission for local law enforcement.
Towanda was approved to receive $40,000 from Pennsylvania’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the council’s Monday meeting and added that the notification was received on Dec. 15, 2022.
Hotaling originally submitted a grant request to acquire around $630,000 from the program on Oct. 13, 2022. Although the borough acquired a much smaller amount from that request, Hotaling was still thankful that the borough received some funds from the program.
“We were one of three within the county that did receive funds,” Hotaling said.
Specifically, the other two entities within the county were the police departments of Athens Township and Athens Borough. Hotaling noted that other municipalities made grant requests but were ultimately turned down.
The program made $135 million available to law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania. A municipality with a population of 18,000 or under could have acquired up to $1 million for two years.
Grant funds can be used for a variety of needs such as the purchase of security cameras, in-car cameras, body cams, radios, electronic fingerprint machine, tasers or a new IP phone system.
At the November 2022 meeting, Hoteling expressed hope that the grant could possibly be used to hire a part-time civilian clerical position to support law enforcement officials.
Although the borough has been approved for the grant, council members expressed that it is unknown what it can now be allocated for. Hotaling stated that borough officials will access a state website to find out what the grant will now be designated for.
