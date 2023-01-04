Towanda Borough receives law enforcement grant

TOWANDA —The Towanda Borough Council started off 2023 by reporting an update on a recent state grant submission for local law enforcement.

Towanda was approved to receive $40,000 from Pennsylvania’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the council’s Monday meeting and added that the notification was received on Dec. 15, 2022.

