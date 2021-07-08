Towanda Borough remembers Joe Doherty

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough Mayor Garrett Miller and the borough council took time Tuesday to remember Joe Doherty, who spearheaded the effort that ultimately built the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park.
Doherty, of Millerton, passed away on July 1 at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer. Before his passing, local veterans and community members were able to gather for a June 26 ceremony celebrating the park’s completion and honoring Doherty.
“That was his swan song,” said Miller. “He will be missed.”
Councilman Will Kovalcin remembered that when the idea for the park was first pitched to the council, he didn’t think the park was ever going to happen.
According to his obituary, Doherty considered the park his greatest achievement.
The idea for the park came to Doherty in 2008 when he, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, went to view the veterans memorial in Towanda at the time. There, he found a few rusted metal pipes surrounding some deteriorated granite stones.
“He came to the council with a vision and said, ‘I’m going to raise the money,’” said Miller. “ … He did a heck of a job.”
The Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park celebrated its grand opening with a large July 2016 ceremony, with the rotunda added later.
