TOWANDA BOROUGH – With the warming spring temperatures, Towanda Borough reminds residents about their responsibility to cut or remove weeds, grasses and rank vegetation or other uncontrolled plant growth in excess of 10 inches in height on their property.
Those mowing or raking their cut grass also need to keep their clippings out of the streets, and remove any clippings that end up in the streets. Those who hire their lawn care need to instruct their contractors to do the same, according to the borough.
“This practice, in addition to creating an eyesore, causes serious flooding problems by clogging drain inlets and pipes as well as causing weeds to grow in the street gutters,” said borough Manager Kyle Lane. “These problems eventually cost money to borough taxpayers.”
Lane noted that fines can be assessed against property owners as needed, although they prefer to not resort to this measure.
“Please help keep our community beautiful,” he said. “Thank you for your attention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.