TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Borough residents are reminded that they can clean out their homes through the 2021 Spring Clean-Up, which will be held Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., special containers will be located inside the gate of the Towanda Wastewater Treatment Plant, where borough residents can bring old furniture, freon-free appliances, household trash (no bathroom or kitchen garbage), tires (no farm tractor tires or tires larger than 22.5 inches), metals, brush and branches, and other non-garbage, according to the borough.
The service is provided for free except for tire disposal, which will cost $4 each for car or pick-up truck tires that are 22.5 inches or smaller, or $12 per tire with rims. Larger tires can be dropped off at the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority during normal business hours, but people are asked to call first for availability.
Other waste that will not be accepted during the Spring Clean-Up includes rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, large loads of construction debris, and liquid paint, oil or solvent, unless it is soaked up in an absorbent like cat litter. Electronics will also not be accepted.
Borough employees will be on site to help.
Those utilizing the drop-off may be asked for proof of borough residency.
Those with questions can contact Public Works Superintendent and Code Official Jeremy Sluyter at (570) 268-9209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.