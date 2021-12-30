TOWANDA BOROUGH — Going into next year, Towanda Borough’s budget will see no tax increases for its residents.
The Towanda Borough Council passed the budget at their meeting on Wednesday at the Towanda Municipal Building.
At the Dec. 6 council meeting, council President Mark Christini stated that the borough projected a fund balance of $680,000 by the end of next year, which he considered financially healthy for the borough.
Within the budget is $147,000 in CARES Act funds that is expected to be used for stormwater drainage projects as a response to 2021’s flooding, according to Borough Manager Lauren Egleston.
Around $500,000 is budgeted for street pavings for Mulberry Street and 5th Street. The Municipal Building’s facade might also be improved.
Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller thanked the council for the work they did this year and said that the future is bright for the borough as he and the council look forward to next year.
