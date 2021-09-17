TOWANDA BOROUGH – Three hour parking in Towanda Borough doesn’t mean a visitor can park in one space for up to three hours and then be able to park for another three hours in another space, borough officials clarified during their September meeting.
Borough Attorney Fred Smith, who recently sat in on some district court hearings, said there seemed to be a fairly widespread misunderstanding of what the three hour rule is.
“The moment you park on any given day you can stay in a spot for up to three hours,” Smith said. “If you leave that spot, you’re done for the day. If you stayed there five minutes, no more free parking. You can go to the garage or go some other place, or buy a permit.”
The reason the ordinance was created that way is due to the difficulty of tracking the amount of time a vehicle is parked for free in the borough if it moves to various spaces, according to Smith.
“We have to do it this way,” Smith said. “People think it’s unfair, but unless we want to go back to parking meters and shoving quarters in, and collecting quarters, I don’t know any other way to do it.”
He added that the precedent for enforcement has been set in the borough-based district court.
