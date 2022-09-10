TOWANDA — Towanda Borough is interested in acquiring a grant that would fund the local police department and its law enforcement duties.
Borough Manager Lauren Egleston spoke about the possible grant during the Towanda Borough Council’s Tuesday meeting. She stated that American Rescue Plan Act funds came through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Specifically, the Local Law Enforcement Support Program will make $135 million available to local law enforcement agencies.
On Sept. 2, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the LLES program and its funds will be used to “implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts and provide necessary training,” according to the Commonwealth’s website.
Additional funding of $50 million will also be available through the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program. These funds will go to district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies to help them “investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms,” the website adds.
“With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve our communities,” Wolf stated. “This is $185 million to ensure answered calls for help, remove criminals from our streets, and prosecute violent crimes to the fullest extent possible. It’s a down payment on peace of mind tomorrow and less sorrow and bloodshed in the years to come.”
Egleston stated that the LLES grant is an exciting opportunity that could help borough police acquire more equipment and resources. The grant application is due by Oct. 13.
“A municipality our size, which is a population of 18,000 or under, could receive up to $1 million in funding for a two year period,” Egleston said. “I’m really excited and we’ll be putting our heads together to try to see what we’ll come up with.”
Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler updated the council on the police department’s activities since the last public meeting.
Epler stated that Towanda police assisted the Bradford County Drug Task Force in “Operation Jet Sweep” that led to multiple arrests around Aug. 17. Specifically, police conducted a nine month long investigation into illegal drug sales that resulted in 27 people charged with offenses that include 54 counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. Epler said that many of the arrestees were from the Towanda area and now await hearings.
He also stated that borough police have helped the students and staff of Saint Agnes School with a safety program.
“The ALICE program is about defensive tactics to do in school that teachers and students apply if there is a bad incident like a shooting incident,” Epler said.
ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, according to ALICE Training’s website. Epler stated that the program trains people on what to do during a lockdown and how to defend oneself, fight, hide, stay or run during an incident.
Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
