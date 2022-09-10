generic local

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough is interested in acquiring a grant that would fund the local police department and its law enforcement duties.

Borough Manager Lauren Egleston spoke about the possible grant during the Towanda Borough Council’s Tuesday meeting. She stated that American Rescue Plan Act funds came through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Specifically, the Local Law Enforcement Support Program will make $135 million available to local law enforcement agencies.

