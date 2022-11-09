Towanda Borough seeks grants for law enforcement, tourism

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council is pursuing grants that would benefit local law enforcement and community events.
Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling announced that she submitted two grants from the Bradford County Tourism Agency during the council’s Monday meeting.
“We did receive a grant last year for Towanda Riverfest and we received $2,000 towards advertising,” she said.
That grant helped the event organizers purchase a new banner and signage on Merrill Parkway for the festivities. This year, Hotaling submitted that same grant request again for next year’s Riverfest. The other tourism grant request is $2,000 to purchase items that can be used for decorations and other items for Towanda Hometown Christmas.
The two grant requests have been submitted and she is hopeful that the borough will receive the both of them.
Hotaling also submitted a grant request to acquire around $630,000 in funds from Pennsylvania’s Local Law Enforcement Support Program on Oct. 13.
The program makes $135 million available to law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, Hotaling stated in the council’s Sept. meeting. A municipality with a population of 18,000 or under can acquire up to $1 million for two years.
The funds would go towards the purchase of items that would include security cameras, in-car cameras, body cams, radios, electronic fingerprint machine, tasers and a new IP phone system. It would also go towards incentives for full-time and part-time officers, as well as trainings that would included physical fitness classes.
“It would also allow for a part-time civilian clerical position for their support because we don’t have that,” she said “I can see where that would be a huge benefit.”
She expressed her hope that state officials will deliver news on the grant by the end of the year.
