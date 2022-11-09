Towanda Borough seeks grants for law enforcement, tourism

Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling has submitted grants that would benefit local law enforcement and community events. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council is pursuing grants that would benefit local law enforcement and community events.

Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling announced that she submitted two grants from the Bradford County Tourism Agency during the council’s Monday meeting.

